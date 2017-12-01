Sho-Ban girls handle Watersprings

IDAHO FALLS - With the addition of two new players, who combined for 49 points, the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs were able to run the Warriors of Watersprings into submission on a night where the Warriors were christening their new gymnasium. The floor had never had a game played on it before Thursday evening and the Warriors invited the Lady Chiefs to town only to have the Astorga sisters, Siona and Angela, lead the visitors to an impressive 56-43 win.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.