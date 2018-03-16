Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs gather up post season awards

It was a season of firsts in a lot of ways for the Lady Chiefs of Sho-Ban High School. They made a trip to the Idaho 1A, Div. II State Basketball Tournament in Nampa for the first time in 18 years. They also brought home the third place trophy. The team also won 20 games during a brutal campaign that had them playing four games in a week on a couple of occasions.

They had a player named to first team all tournament team, another made the second team and a third was named as honorable mention.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Morning News.