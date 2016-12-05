Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs now 3-0

By FRED DAVIS

FORT HALL - One of the criteria for judging how good a team is or how good they might become is their record. Another might be how many points they are currently scoring and a third might be who are they playing.

One thing that I have always looked at comes to me from something that I read many years ago. Are they worth the price of admission?

In the case of the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs, they hit home on a number of fronts. First of all, they are fun to watch.

These girls are not going to be college stars by any stretch of the imagination, but they play the game with unbridled passion and enthusiasm and they react with the crowd in a positive manner as a good portion of the crowd are probably close friends and relatives.

These girls are having fun. Just having fun, playing a game of basketball. They have a lot of the mechanics of the game down pat. They can pass, they can dribble and they can play some defense, if not the most classic of the defenses, they know who they need to keep from shooting and who should be challenged when the ball is in the opponents hands.

