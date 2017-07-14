Shooters hit the mark at Nationals

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - A pair of young shooters who train and practice in Blackfoot have come back from Fort Bening, Georgia and the USA Shooting Nationals with rave reviews from other coaches and Nationals coordinators.

"Tayte Thomas was really good and placed fourth in three of the four disciplines he participated in," Randy Shikashio, Idaho CMP State Director said. "If he hadn't faltered just a little bit in his focus and concentration, he might even have finished second or third overall."

Thomas finished in the top four in Free Pistol, Air Pistol and Short Pistol and could have been in the top three in all three of those disciplines, while competing in the Junior Class.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.