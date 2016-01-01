Shopping, Santa and music
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Blackfoot, ID
Saturday was a busy day for Bingham County citizens. Events of the day started with sirens blaring and lights flashing police officers, from Shelley and Blackfoot, Bingham County Sheriff's Deputies, and firefighters descended on Walmart to take children shopping for their families.
"I want to help kids have a good experience with police officers," said Blackfoot Police officer Andrew Adrignola. "And get them into the Christmas spirit."
