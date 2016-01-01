Shopping, Santa and music

Blackfoot Police officer Andrew Arignola helped children wrap presents they purchased for family members Saturday.
By: 
LESLIE SIEGER
Staff Writer
lsieger@am-news.com
Blackfoot, ID

Saturday was a busy day for Bingham County citizens. Events of the day started with sirens blaring and lights flashing police officers, from Shelley and Blackfoot, Bingham County Sheriff's Deputies, and firefighters descended on Walmart to take children shopping for their families.
"I want to help kids have a good experience with police officers," said Blackfoot Police officer Andrew Adrignola. "And get them into the Christmas spirit."

