Shoshone Bannock Hotel and Event center Stone Soup winners

Shoshone Bannock Hotel and Event Center was the big winner at the Southeast Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) 13th annual Stone Soup fundraiser, while Bank of Commerce took second place and Re/Max and Martha's tied for third place in the soup competition.

"We want to support the community and SEICAA," said Lori Frederick with Bank of Commerce. "We had a lot of fun doing it."

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Morning News.