SilverSneakers celebrates silver anniversary

SilverSneakers is a national program to "Improve the physical, social and mental health of millions of older Americans." This week, SilverSneakers is celebrating its silver anniversary—25 years of improved health.

Rise Fitness at 1250 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot offers a SilverSneakers class at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Classes are staggered. A yoga class is offered on Monday and Wednesday is yoga; a classic class is available on Tuesday and Thursday and a circuit class is on Friday. In a circuit class, participants work on equipment for strength and alternate with a cardio segment.

There are five instructors—Dayna Nield, Heather Polatis, Raelyn Briscoe, Tara Epic and Shauntel Marotz. Nield teaches on Monday and Friday, Polatis on Tuesday, Briscoe on Wednesday and Epic on Thursday.

"SilverSneakers is not just for seniors," Marotz, who is the director of the program, said. "People have taken advantage of this program for post-pregnancy, post surgery and recovering from injuries. When people just start working out, they often use this class to get started. There really is no age limit."

