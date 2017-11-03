Sinclair celebrates ribbon cutting on Friday

The Snake River Travel Plaza and A&W at 320 U.S. Hwy. 26 in Blackfoot celebrated the expansion of their business on Friday with a ribbon-cutting. Owner Jace Katseanes, his wife Michelle and daughters Blakely and Krosbie, were there to celebrate with him. (Their sons, Treyson and Brogen were in school.) Adam and Krystal Wray are also owners of the business.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, November 3, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Jace and Michelle Katseanes are the new owners of the Snake River Travel Plaza at 320 U.S. Hwy. 26 in Blackfoot.
At the ribbon-cutting, Katseanes said, "Thanks, everyone, I'm excited about what we are doing together."
Katseanes and his wife, Michelle, are both from Southeast Idaho and are glad to be back in Blackfoot.
