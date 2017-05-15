Sixth-grade student wins essay contest

Saul Del Val, a student at Blackfoot Heritage Sixth-Grade, is a three time winner of an essay contest sponsored by the Lions Club, for the essay he wrote "What Makes America Great." Saul originally won first place in the local competition. Then his essay was sent to the district competition where he again won first place. His essay then went to the state level where saul won third place.

"This is the first thing I have won," Saul said. "I was surprised I didn't know I was going to win."

