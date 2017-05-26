Sixth-grade students attend memorial at State Hospital

Students from Blackfoot Heritage Sixth-Grade attended a memorial program Friday at the State Hospital South cemetery. Landscape Superintendent for the hospital Darin Schneider led the ceremony and told the students some of the history of the cemetery. He explained to the students that in 1939 the cemetery was covered in weeds and at that time it was decided to plant grass in the cemetery. He told them that until five years ago there were no headstones on the graves at the cemetery and thanks to local Boy Scouts every grave now has a headstone.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Saturday's edition of The Morning News.