Skyline tops Blackfoot in volleyball

BLACKFOOT - The gym was electric when the Blackfoot Lady Broncos entered to tangle with the Skyline Grizzlies in a game of volleyball and with the crowd roaring, the bench on fire with support and the student section alive as they celebrated a 'Throwback Jersey night', the Broncos responded with a powerful first game win by a score of 25-13. It was total domination from the first serve of the game.

That euphoria was short lived as the Grizzlies stormed back to take the match in four games over the Broncos.

