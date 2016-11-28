Slick roads; lots of crashes on Monday

Multiple crashes took place in Bingham County on Monday morning because of the snow storm.

In three hours and 45 minutes, there were 18 crashes from 6:45 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday counting accidents in Blackfoot, Bingham County and Shelley. The number of crashes in Bingham County on Monday morning do not include the number of accidents to which the Idaho State Police responded.

Blackfoot Police Chief Kurt Asmus said, "Most were property accidents because of slick roads and being the first storm of the season. I understand Les Schwab and Point S (both are tire stores) were busy. We (the police) were waiting on wreckers because they were so busy."

Asmus offered this advice to motorists:

Keep an eye on the weather; check out the weather report. Leave early. Do not be in a hurry to get anywhere; slow down.

Dress warmly. Have an emergency kit in your vehicle. Some emergency kits include food and water, a blanket or sleeping bag and boots.

"Make sure your car is ready for winter," Asmus said. "Check the tires and fluids. These accidents are not uncommon with the first storm or two of winter."