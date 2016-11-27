Small businesses feel the love

Local businesses felt the love Saturday as shoppers headed out to support their local small businesses. Most businesses seen a steady amount of shoppers throughout the day, however, the nicer weather may have take many shoppers out of town.

"We have been pretty busy," said Vern Murray, owner of Radio Shack. "A lot of people have come in. Some have said they were shopping to support small businesses. It was really slow yesterday (Black Friday). The weather was nice and it seems when the weather is nice people travel to shop, and when it is bad they stay in town."