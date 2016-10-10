Smith stands tall in goal

By FRED DAVIS

SHELLEY - Usually, when a coach or fan refers to a goal keeper 'standing tall' in goal, it refers to a player who plays very well and very big. With Kimbal Smith, goalie for the Shelley Russets, he is literally standing tall as the young man is 6'5" tall and a very imposing figure in goal.

"Kimbal is a great young man and has been with this program for a very long time," Coach Wes Stumbo said. "In fact, Kimbal is the last in a long line of Smiths who have been playing goal keeper for this team. We will be without a Smith in goal for the first time in a long time when Kimbal graduates later this year."

Kimball is the second brother who has all played goal keeper for the Russets. Older brother Jaron played two years for Coach Stumbo and was a standout in goal. The same can be said for Kimbal.

Read the entire story in the Tuesday edition of the Morning News.