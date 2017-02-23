Smith's preliminary hearing moved to April

Defendant Melonie D. Smith appeared before Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge James Barrett on Thursday.

Smith is charged with two felonies. In count one, she is charged with first degree murder that is punishable by a minimum of 10 years and up to life imprisonment or death and/or a $50,000 fine. Explaining the charge in count one, it alleges Smith "on or about Feb. 9, 2017, did willful;y, unlawfully, deliberately, and with premeditation, kill and murder David Lee Davis."

In count two, she is charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence that is punishable by five years and/or $10,000. The explanation alleges that she "did willfully destroy, alter and/or conceal a dead body, parts of human remains, blood, clothing and/or other property containing blood matter or bodily fluids, knowing that the objects, matter or items was about to be produced, used or discovered as evidence in a felony investigation authorized by law, and with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used or discovered."

Defense attorney James Archibald requested the preliminary hearing be continued.

Her preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, before Judge Barrett.