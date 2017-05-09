Snake River asks public for help with wastewater problem

An informative Wastewater Open House meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, in the Snake River Junior High School Auditorium, 918 W. Hwy. 39, Blackfoot. All patrons of the Snake River School District are invited to attend this meeting.

The only topic to be discussed is the school district wastewater problem.

The reason for the need of this discussion is because "last June the drain field failed at the Snake River Junior High," David Kerns, Superintendent of the Snake River School District, said.

Local engineers, economic development experts and community leaders will be on hand to work together to create a sustainable solution for the Snake River area. The meeting will also provide a forum which allows patrons to ask questions regarding the wastewater issue.

There will be free food.

This is not an official school board meeting. There may be a quorum present along with the superintendent. No business of the board will occur.

Board members cannot take any action outside of the context of an official board meeting and will be there to discuss only the wastewater system.

For more information, contact Krystal Harmon with the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SICOG) at (208) 233-4535, ext. 2.