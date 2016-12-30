Snake River bakes the Russets

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - The date of Dec. 29 has been circled on calendars across Bingham County since last spring. That was when Snake River had taken the Consolation trophy away from Shelley at the state tournament in Boise by a score of 32-31. This was to be the game that determined which of the two Bingham County rivals were to lay claim to the title of best team in the county in the 3A classification.

When the dust cleared from the Panther's Lair, it was the home standing Panthers who would earn the bragging rights for the time being by a score of 45-35 over the Russets of Shelley.

"We definitely played our best defensive game in a long, long time," Head coach Bob Coombs said. "I cannot tell you how happy I was with the way we played defense, especially since we were so short handed tonight."

The Panthers played the game without leading scorer Porter Baldwin who has been nursing an injury all week and is expected back late next week, and second leading scorer and post player Clancy Thomas was only about 70 percent as he was nursing an injury of his own.

Please read the entire article in Friday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.