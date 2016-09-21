Snake River boys top Aberdeen

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers used Tuesday's match up with Aberdeen to continue preparing for the upcoming district tournament by dismantling the Aberdeen Tigers by a score of 8-0. The Panthers scored early and often during the contest with the overmatched and outmanned Tigers, who were forced to play with only ten players.

The win moves the Panthers conference record to 4-0 with matches left against American Falls at home on Thursday for Senior Night and then against Marsh Valley on the Eagles pitch on September 29.

"We played very hard today, more like a practice than a game and I am very pleased with the results," Coach Jose Carranza said. "We know what is in front of us and we know we need to play as a team and with togetherness to accomplish our goal of getting to state."

The Panthers started quickly, scoring in the seventh minute on a shot by Francisco Lopez on a looping pass from Jose Carranza Jr. Lopez would add another three goals in succession to put the Panthers ahead 4-0.

"I got a really good pass from Jose, and I just tried to put it in the goal," Lopez said. "I normally play more on defense and I am looking to pass, but coach said to take the shots when they presented themselves so I shot first and looked second."

