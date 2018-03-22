Snake River BPA students qualify for nationals
By:
LESLIE MIELKE
Thursday, March 22, 2018
Thomas, ID
The Snake River High School chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) is sending four students to the BPA National competition from May 9-13 in Dallas, Texas.
"Conner Poulter, Michael Jace Adams, Anna Taylor, and Matthew Kelly will be competing for the top spot in the Video Production Team event, which is a highly competitive event," BPA advisor Shayla Martin said. "The team worked for months to produce a video that met the parameters of the competition."
