Snake River BPA students qualify for nationals

Conner Poulter, Michael Jace Adams, Anna Taylor and Matthew Kelly qualified to compete at Nationals May 9-13 in Dallas, Texas.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, March 22, 2018
Thomas, ID

The Snake River High School chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) is sending four students to the BPA National competition from May 9-13 in Dallas, Texas.
"Conner Poulter, Michael Jace Adams, Anna Taylor, and Matthew Kelly will be competing for the top spot in the Video Production Team event, which is a highly competitive event," BPA advisor Shayla Martin said. "The team worked for months to produce a video that met the parameters of the competition."
