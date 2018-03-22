Snake River BPA students qualify for nationals

The Snake River High School chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) is sending four students to the BPA National competition from May 9-13 in Dallas, Texas.

"Conner Poulter, Michael Jace Adams, Anna Taylor, and Matthew Kelly will be competing for the top spot in the Video Production Team event, which is a highly competitive event," BPA advisor Shayla Martin said. "The team worked for months to produce a video that met the parameters of the competition."

