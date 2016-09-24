Snake River Cross Country Invitational

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The United States Postal Service claims that neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night….with cross country runners you could add almost anything weather related to that motto and it would be true.

Nearly 200 runners from 17 high schools and over 130 runners from middle and junior high schools gathered for the Snake River High School Cross Country Invitational which was held at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. It was cold, wet, and there were puddles and slippery places all through the course and the runners met every obstacle with a smile on their faces and determination in their stride and many posted personal bests on the 3.2 mile course that wound its way through and around the race track, the barn area and other parts of the fairgrounds.

