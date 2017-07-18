Snake River in Day Two of varsity camp

THOMAS - Day two of the Snake River varsity football camp got underway with more fundamentals and work on basic drills as the team prepares for a six team scrimmage on Thursday night.

"We have five other schools coming in to participate and that should give us a better idea of where we all are," Head Coach Jeb Harrison said. "I like our team and the work ethic that a lot of the players have shown during our weight sessions and what we have seen here in two days."

Hillcrest High School, Firth High School, West Jefferson High School, Marsh Valley High School and Century High School have all committed to participate in the scrimmage. While it is expected that all of the teams will not be showing much of their offense or defense during the scrimmage, there will be some areas where fans can pick up ideas of how good the teams will be come fall.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.