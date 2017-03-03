Snake River defeats 21-1 Weiser

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — It is often said that you sell tickets with offense and you win championships with defense. If that is indeed true, then the Snake River Panthers just took a big step towards a championship with a defensive performance that may become what this team will be known for in the years to come.

Weiser came into the first round contest in quest of a state championship with a team that had waltzed its way through all competition that had come its way with one exception. They had a record of 21-1, the lone loss coming at the hands of a 4A school in Caldwell and with a budding superstar on its roster in Alberto Sanchez.

Sanchez led the team in all offensive categories and in most of the defensive ones as well. He definitely is not shy in calling for the ball and in taking shots and he makes his fair share of the shots as well. He led his team in scoring on Thursday night, to no one’s surprise, tickling the nets for a total of 22, which tied for game high honors.

The problem was, nobody else was nearly as prominent in the scoring department for Weiser as only two other players collected a point in the contest, Bridger Baumgartner had 12 and Steve Bowden had one.

“We came out and played defense tonight and that was the key,” Coach Bob Coombs said. “I am real happy with the way we played and we will focus on tomorrow when we get back to the hotel.”

Read the entire article in the March 3 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News