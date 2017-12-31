Snake River dispatches of Shelley

THOMAS - The hottest sports ticket in Bingham County on Saturday night was at Snake River High School, where the top ranked and undefeated Panthers were playing host to cross county rival Shelley, the fourth ranked team in the state. The two teams are among the top in the state for a reason, and they went at from the opening tip as they battled shot for shot and toe to toe for the first period. Both teams showed that they had brought their 'A' game to the gymnasium on Saturday and when the first period ended at 12-10 in favor of the Panthers, it appeared that it would be a nail biter to the finish.

How wrong appearances can be, as the Panthers took control in the second quarter and used their superior quickness and outside shooting to build a ten point lead by the half, on their way to a total whitewashing of the Russets by the final of 59-30 by the game's end.

Please read the entire article in the Monday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.