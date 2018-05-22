Snake River Distinguished Alumni honored

Three Distinguished Snake River alumni were recognized on Monday evening. The distinguished alumni are from a variety of fields. The alumni are Stephen Whyte; Christine and Albert Wada; and Adam Reader.

—Stephen Whyte was the student body president at SRHS and graduated in 1991.

"I started in public relations in high school," he said. "It's fun to be back here; to see everyone. These are good people and great friends. It's an honor to be back." Whyte is Utah Valley University's Associate Vice President for Marketing & Communications. He oversees all of the university's outreach in media, public relations, marketing, social media, broadcast and video communications. —Christine (Aoyagi) and Albert Wada will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in August.

Chris graduated from SRHS in 1967; Wada graduated from SRHS in 1964.

"It's gratifying to come back and be honored," Wada said. "It's a fun place to live."

"(This honor) came as quite a surprise," Chris said. "We value our community. For the last 50 years, we've kept our head down and just worked. We try to contribute where we can." The couple started farming in 1970 with 400 acres and have grown Wada Farms into a large, vertically integrated family owned agribusiness. The business currently has 350 full-time and 250 seasonal associates and employees. Their son, Bryan, leads the company as CEO.

—Adam Reader, dubbed "the Professor of Rock," was raised in Moreland and graduated from SRHS in 1995.

"An English teacher at this high school told me I was the "King of Useless Information," he said. "I use (this useless information) everyday."

His fascination with Pop music began at a young age. This led him to discover many different genres and artists and inspired him to read over 5,000 books about music and acquire thousands of CD's, cassettes and records. This obsession would prove to be his destiny.

