Snake River does well at the Snake River Invite

BLACKFOOT - The second annual Snake River Invitational Cross Country meet took place on Thursday and with rain and cold soaking the course, some top finishes were accomplished by local teams.

In the Varsity Girls competition, the Snake River Lady Panthers came out on top with a total of 43 points, followed by Bear Lake with 44 points and Jerome in third with 49 points. Rockford finished up in fourth with 104 points and Jackson was fifth with 111 points.

Leading the way for the Lady Panthers was Abby Fuller, who finished up in 8th place, followed by Kassidee Campbell who was 9th and Vorin Lystad who finished up in 11th place. Rachel Stokes was 12th in the run and Taya Leavitt finished up in 15th to round out the scoring for Snake River.

