Snake RIver downs Diggers

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - Clancy Thomas scored 24 points and Bridger Truman added 15 as the Snake River Panthers took down the Sugar-Salem Diggers 65-59 in a matchup of ranked teams on Thursday night. Both Thomas and Truman were instrumental down the stretch as the pair combined to hit 9 of 14 free throws in the final three minutes to secure the win over the Diggers.

Please read the entire story in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.