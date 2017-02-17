Snake River downs Marsh Valley 55-26

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers have long been known as a basketball power in the 3A ranks in Idaho. They have five state titles and twelve trips to state in thirteen years. Multiple second and third place trophies also are lined up with the blue ones, the ones that Snake River is most proud of. Many people claim that championships are built on defense, so Coach Bob Coombs has to know a little about implementing a defense that can stop a team.

Thursday night, the Panthers played defense like they meant it, not just slowing the Marsh Valley Eagles down, but at times simply denying the Eagles any chance to score. The end result was a 55-26 win that puts the Panthers in the finals of the district 5 tournament that will take place next Thursday at the Panther's home court.

