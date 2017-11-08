Snake River duo sign letters of intent

THOMAS - A pair of senior basketball players who have toiled in the paint for the Snake River Panthers will be continuing their careers at the next level after Kelsey Higginson and Clancy Thomas both agreed to full four year scholarships to attend and play basketball at Mesa College in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Kelsey Higginson, a silky smooth guard/forward with a great outside shot, has been attending summer camps at Mesa College for the past four or five years and caught the eye of the coaches there. Communication between Higginson and the coaching staff took place and after the camp this summer and a subsequent visit to the campus in late September, the coaches offered a scholarship and she accepted.

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.