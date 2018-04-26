Snake River falls to American Falls

The Snake River Panthers have struggled this season. That is the fact and due in part to a very young roster. At times, the Panthers have had three freshmen and three sophomores in the lineup and have shown some growing pains, but also some positive gains.

On Wednesday, that was not the case and the Panthers took a step backwards. A couple of weeks ago, the Panther beat American Falls for their first win and first conference win. On Wednesday, on their home field, the Beavers exacted a bit of revenge by scoring six runs in the first two innings and then holding on to beat the Panthers at their own game. After a full seven inning of play, and despite a desperate late rally, the Beavers were winners over the Panthers by a final of 9-8.

