Snake RIver girls drop home game to Teton

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - The Lady Panthers of Snake River High School welcomed in the top ranked 3A school in the state to the friendly confines of the Panther's Lair, and the visitors were anything but hospitable. The Lady Redskins would score first in the contest and utilized their strengths in rebounding and a very patient offense to score a 43-39 hard fought victory over the home standing Panthers.

"We just never quite got a handle on their perimeter passing game," Coach Jeff Steadman said. "They are big and tough inside and they utilized those strengths to get a number of second chances against us and we were fighting an uphill battle the whole night."

The Redskins had numerous second chances on the inside and used that advantage to move in front in the first quarter. Never ahead by more than six points, the Redskins held a five point lead at the end of the quarter at 18-13.

The second quarter would bring more of the same from the Redskins, and battle thought they did, the Panthers were only able to whittle a single point off of the lead as the two teams battled back and forth.

Snake River was a very gutty and hard trying squad on the floor, but the Redskins were very patient on offense and they moved the ball around the perimeter and back again, taking a lot of time off the clock and remaining patient until they found the perfect inside play for an easy lay up.

