Snake River girls top South Fremont

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - The Lady Panthers of Snake River downed the Cougars of South Fremont for the second time this season, this home standing win by a score of 5-0.

Working off of a 3-0 halftime lead, the Lady Panthers were mostly in a defensive mode for the second half, not necessarily pursuing shots on goal, but working on their defense and ball movement.

"These girls have definitely come a long ways this season," Coach Randy Turpin said. "At the beginning of the year, we had a number of girls who had never even seen a soccer ball, and now we have them fighting for a chance to score a goal."

