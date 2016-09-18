Snake River girls top South Fremont
By:
FRED DAVIS
Sunday, September 18, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
By FRED DAVIS
sports@am-news.com
THOMAS - The Lady Panthers of Snake River downed the Cougars of South Fremont for the second time this season, this home standing win by a score of 5-0.
Working off of a 3-0 halftime lead, the Lady Panthers were mostly in a defensive mode for the second half, not necessarily pursuing shots on goal, but working on their defense and ball movement.
"These girls have definitely come a long ways this season," Coach Randy Turpin said. "At the beginning of the year, we had a number of girls who had never even seen a soccer ball, and now we have them fighting for a chance to score a goal."
Read the entire story in Monday's edition of the Morning News.
Category: