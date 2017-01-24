snake river grapplers do well in Tiger Grizz

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

IDAHO FALLS - The Snake River Panthers Wrestling team led the local squads in the 2017 Tiger-Grizz Invitational where they finished fifth among the twenty seven teams represented. The Panthers were led by 195 pound titlist Payson Anderton and second place finisher Destin Summers.

The team title in the event went to Green River, Wyoming who amassed 243.5 points. Idaho power Columbia finished in second with 229.0 points and Centennial was third with 143.5 points.

Snake River was the highest Bingham County team in fifth place, with 114.5 points.

