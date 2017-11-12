Snake River heading to state championship game

POCATELLO - When the Snake River Panthers took the opening kickoff and marched down the field for game's first touchdown on a Treyton Young 26 yard run, and the Gooding Senators scored just a minute and a half later on a 55 yard pass play, a good old fashioned shoot out seemed to be in the offing.

Things settled down and although the Panthers answered the Senators with a long pass play of their own, from Coby Young to Clancy Thomas, the Panthers had a 12-8 lead and they would not look back on their way to a 34-20 win over the third ranked team from Gooding.

The defenses took over at that point and the two teams played more for field position than anything else as great defensive plays were the name of the game for the remainder of the first half.

With 6:02 remaining in the first half, the Senators were on the verge of scoring to take the lead in the game when Carson Dance of Snake River stepped in front of a pass and picked it off in the end zone.

The Panther offense then took over, moving the ball down the field and eating up the clock. Using a mixture of runs and short passes, quarterback Coby Young had the Panthers in scoring territory with less than a minute remaining. He calmly called a timeout to set things up and with just 12 second remaining in the half, he gave the ball to junior Gunner Ramsdell who would carry the rock into the end zone from 12 yards out. The 2 pt conversion run by Treyton Young would push the score up to 20-8 in favor of Snake River and the teams would go to the halftime intermission.

