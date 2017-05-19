Snake River hires new principal

Seventh grader Lincoln High played three fiddle tunes at the start of the Snake River School Board meeting on Wednesday. Lincoln was the winner of the talent show at SRJH.

During the May board meeting, trustees introduced the new principal at Rockford Elementary, heard the latest plans for the wastewater project and heard recommendations from the technology committee.

Dave Dougal has been hired as the principal at Rockford Elementary. He will also be the federal programs director. Twenty-four applicants had submitted their applications for this position.

Dean Bonney has been the principal for Rockford Elementary and the Snake River Middle School the past year or two. He will remain as the principal at the middle school.

For the full story, see the Saturday, May 20, edition of the Morning News.