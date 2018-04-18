Snake River HOSA wins state

The four-member team from the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) at Snake River High School won first place for their pre-diabetes video at the state convention that took place last week in Boise. The team heads to nationals in June with help from fundraisers.

The team is made up of Abby Apolonio, Latimer High, Alex Van Orden and Kassidy Munro.

This year, the topic of the video competition was pre-diabetes.

After the judges watched the video, the team had four minutes to explain their project to the judges. Each member of the Snake River team took one minute to explain their part in the project.

