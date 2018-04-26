Snake River hosts district music festival

Snake River High School (SRHS) hosted the annual District V Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) music festival on Tuesday, April 24. A total of 12 high schools sent vocal and instrumental ensembles to the event, including Bear Lake and Battle Mountain in Nevada. The music groups were not only judged, but they also received expert coaching from the adjudicators at the event.

"Snake River hosts the festival every year," said Dianne Casperson, the vocal ensemble teacher at SRHS. "We start holding our organizational meetings in January," she said referring to herself and the two other music teachers at the high school, Daniel Roberts who teaches band and JeNene Anderson who teaches orchestra. "We have four events like this during the year but this is the biggest one."

The instrumental groups who performed included one orchestra, seven concert bands, two wind ensembles, and three jazz bands. The choral groups consisted of three show choirs, five mixed choirs, an acapella choir, chamber singers, a men's choir and a women's choir.

