Snake River Jazz Band swings

The Snake River Jazz Band swung into action on Saturday evening in the SRHS gymnasium. The Jazz House Big Band, directed by Doug Wareing, also performed.

Wareing volunteers his time to help the jazz band develop. The band begins it rehearsals at 6:40 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

“I want people to hear some real good music and discover some talented musicians who are in this area,” band director Danny Roberts said.

Roberts directs all bands in the Snake River School District.

Speaking of Saturday’s performance, he said, “I’m super thankful for the large turnout. This is our third year for doing this and each year it has gotten bigger.”

To read the full story, see it in the Monday, May 21, edition of the Morning News.