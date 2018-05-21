Snake River Jazz Band swings

The Snake River Jazz Band played some great swing during its fundraiser on Saturday evening in the SRHS gymnasium. The band is directed by Danny Roberts.This trumpeter soloed with the Snake River Jazz Band during the Saturday night performance in the SRHS gymnasium. The dance, concert and silent auction raised money for the band program. The Snake River Jazz Band has a healthy bass and percussion section. The band played swing music during its fundraiser on Saturday evening in the SRHS gymnasium.Hailey Atkinson sang a swing tune with the Snake River Jazz Band on Saturday evening in the SRHS gymnasium. The dinner, concert and silent auction raised money for the band program.People were invited to dance. This dad and his daughter enjoyed dancing to the swing music performed by the Snake River Jazz Band on Saturday evening in the SRHS gymnasium.
The Snake River Jazz Band swung into action on Saturday evening in the SRHS gymnasium. The Jazz House Big Band, directed by Doug Wareing, also performed.
Wareing volunteers his time to help the jazz band develop. The band begins it rehearsals at 6:40 a.m., Monday through Thursday.
“I want people to hear some real good music and discover some talented musicians who are in this area,” band director Danny Roberts said.
Roberts directs all bands in the Snake River School District.
Speaking of Saturday’s performance, he said, “I’m super thankful for the large turnout. This is our third year for doing this and each year it has gotten bigger.”


