Snake River Lady Panthers beat Bear Lake

The Snake River Lady Panthers made it two wins in as many tries as they were able to score three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to take down the Bear Lake Bears by a final of 4-2.

Just one day after scoring a plethora of runs in beating the Preston Indians, the Panthers relied on the strong pitching of Anna Larsen, who threw a complete game, allowing only seven hits and striking out eight Bears in the process. The Panthers also played an error free game on Wednesday which contributed to the win.

