Snake River Middle School gives to food pantry

The students from Snake River Middle School (SRMS) held a food drive and challenged all of the students to bring in canned food to be donated to the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry.

"The students began the drive in the first week of December," said SRMS teacher Sydney Hale. "Every morning we reminded students to bring in the canned food."

Hale along with her daughter brought 1,000 cans of food to the food pantry Tuesday. The pantry gives out 200 boxes every week to those who need it. Last week, Rockford Elementary also brought in more than a thousand cans of food to the pantry.

"The generosity of this community has been overwhelming," said Sheila VanOrden, board member and pantry volunteer.

