Snake River Middle School showcases talent

Snake River Middle School choir members donned Santa hats for their Christmas concert on Thursday. 'Ho, ho, ho.' Choir members at Snake River Middle School performed for friends and family in their Christmas concert on Thursday. Square dancers performed as part of the Christmas concert at Snake River Middle School on Thursday. These violinists are part of the 50-member Snake River Middle School orchestra who performed in the Christmas concert at the school on Thursday. Santa Claus rocks at the Snake River MIddle School.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, December 9, 2016
Thomas, ID

