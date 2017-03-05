Snake River nipped for state title

By FRED DAVIS

NAMPA - Many of the more than 7,000 fans in attendance at the Ford Idaho Center will consider the 3A championship game between the Sugar-Salem Diggers and the Snake River Panthers as one for the ages. It had everything from hot three point shooting to tough defense to great play by each team's star players to a last second, long range three pointer to send the game into overtime to the overtime itself. It was as thrilling a game as any fan could want, unless you were one of the players or coaches involved from the team that was forced to take the loss.

"I told the players not to hang their heads, this was a great game, we just didn't do quite enough to win it," Coach Bob Coombs said. "They got hot from the outside, we played hard and had our moments and in the end, both teams had chances to win the game."

Sugar-Salem struck first with an easy bucket and then used a pair of long range threes from the hand of Hayden Wood to keep the game close as Snake River took a 13-12 lead. The Panthers were doing it with tough defense and timely inside shooting and slicing and slashing drives by senior point guard Bridger Truman.

