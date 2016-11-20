Snake RIver now 2-0 in girls basketball

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - Snake River jumped out to an early lead, played great defense and smothered the Buhl Indians by a score of 61-38 Saturday afternoon. Snake River moved to 2-0 on the early season for first year coach Jeff Steadman, but both games have come in the friendly confines of the Panthers home court and they will face their first road test on Tuesday when they travel to Teton.

"We got off to a good fast start today," Steadman said. "When you can get off to 23-4 lead and can use a pressure defense, you feel pretty good about things."

