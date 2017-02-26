Snake River pins down third at state

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

NAMPA - The Snake River Panther headed into the 2017 Idaho State Wrestling Tournament with their sights set on a third straight team title. The wrestlers did their best and they came away more individual titles than any other school, but they came up just short of the team title they cherished. Sugar-Salem would come away with the team honors and cross county rival Shelley would finish second. The Panthers were a very respectable third place, but they topped the 3A team competition with four individual titles, headed by the third straight title by 195 weight class competitor Payson Anderton and repeat winner Destin Summers.

The Panthers were not lacking in individual performances as they wrestled very well as a team. Twelve of the wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament were able to score points for the team and that was a great effort.

"We did very well as a team, but some weight classes we expected to be seeded in didn't happen and that hurt our chances some," Coach Jeff Gardner said. "We got points from a lot of wrestlers, even some that were unexpected, but we also felt that some wrestlers would get seeded which would have given them a better chance to score more points and we just fell a little short. I am proud of this team and we gained a lot of experience for some of our younger wrestlers for next year."

Please read the entire story in the Monday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.