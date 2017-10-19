Snake River plant facility presentation

The Snake River plant facility levy and scoping meeting took place in the commons area of the Snake River High School on Wednesday. This event was hosted by the Snake River school board trustees who were on hand to explain the levy and the sewer project.

Voters in the Snake River district are asked to vote in favor of or against authorizing the proposed School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy of $750,000 per year for 10 years. To pass, it must be approved by a super majority; at least 67 percent of the voters must approve this levy for it to pass.

"For the last 20 years, the Snake River plant facilities levy has been $500,000 each year," school board chair Bill Martin said. "Each year, we've been loosing ground trying to keep up with maintenance for the school district. This year, we are asking voters to approve a plant facility levy for $600,000; the additional $150,000 would be used to pay for the sewer project."

The school district is asking voters to approve a plant facility levy for $750,000 each year for 10 years.

