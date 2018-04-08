Snake River Princess Party is 'magical'

Mrs. Potts, played by Kambrielle Hudson, gets some assistance from Layla, 5, at the Princess Party on Saturday at Snake River High School. The party is a fund raiser for the SRHS choir program. These little princesses follow the leaders who are teaching them a princess dance on Saturday on Snake River High School. A dancing princess who attended the SRHS Princess Party on Saturday. One dancing princess who attended the SRHS Princess Party on Saturday.
LESLIE MIELKE
Sunday, April 8, 2018
Plenty of Disney princes and princesses were in attendance at the Princess Party that took place on Saturday at the Snake River High School.
About 100 little princesses and their mothers attended this annual event.
“No matter the number, we want (the party) to be magical for all who attend,” Deanne Casperson, SRHS choir director, said.
This is fundraiser for the choir program.
