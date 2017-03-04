Snake River punches ticket to state title game

MERIDIAN — Anytime that you qualify and make the trip to the Idaho State basketball tournament, you have but one goal in mind and that is the state championship. With all the hard work and sweat that an athlete puts in during the course of the year, anything less would leave you feeling empty and lost.

The Snake River Panthers have tasted more than their share of championships, with five of those wonderful blue trophies in the case at the high school over the past dozen years and now they are primed to add another as they moved into the title game with a convincing win over a fine team from Kellogg by a final score of 61-47 on Friday night.

The championship game, which will be played at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa will feature the Panthers and a second team from eastern Idaho in the Sugar-Salem Diggers and will begin at 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

read the entire article in the March 4 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News