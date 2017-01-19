Snake River recognized as StormReady Supporter

The Snake River School District was recognized as a StormReady Supporter by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Pocatello. Superintendent David Kerns accepted the award on Wednesday evening during the district's January school board meeting.

Vernon Preston, NOAA warning coordinator meteorologist, said that Jackie Fry, a school board member from Buhl, helped develop the check list to be recognized as a StormReady Supporter.

Don Valle, lead forecaster with the NOAA, said, "This is a federally recognized program. The school district must have an emergency action plan, shelter locations, have a water radio, conduct drills, emergency drills and communicate with the faculty and staff."

Kerns said, "Don is my go-to person when we were deciding whether to close school during the extreme weather. Sometimes I called him at 5 a.m."

Snake River is the fifth school district to receive this award.

The complete story can be read in the Thursday, Jan. 19, edition of the Morning News.