Snake River Rumbles, Firth Stumbles in wrestling

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - Wrestling took center stage for a change at Firth High School, where championship banners hang from basketball, but not wrestling. Firth invited in a pair of heavyweights for a little try meet and found out just what it takes to win a state championship.

First up was 2A perennial championship contender Challis and the Vikings came prepared and loaded for bear..er..Cougar in this case and they put a pasting on the Cougars in a final team score that shot down the Cougars 63-12.

Only defending state champion Colton Clemens was able to actually win a match and the Cougars also picked up a forfeit in the 195 classification. Everything else belonged to Challis.

Neither team fielded a wrestler at the 106 classification and Firth forfeited at 98, 113, 120 126 and heavyweight.

