Snake River in running for state wrestling crown

BOISE — The Snake River Panthers, in search of their third straight Idaho 3A Wrestling championship, are not in the most ideal position, but they are in a solid fourth place and still have plenty of wrestlers left in the brackets to get the job done if things go their way.

The Panthers trail three other teams in the 3A standings, Sugar-Salem has 104 points, Fruitland has 95, Shelley has 94.5 and Snake River has 80 to lead the team standings.

The Panthers have five wrestlers who have made their way into the semi-finals, led by two time defending champion Payson Anderton, and defending champion Destin Summers.

