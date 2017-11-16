Snake River runs past Shelley

SHELLEY - The Snake River Panthers made the trip across Bingham County to tackle the Shelley Russets on Wednesday night. They were facing a team that had a game under their belt in the Russets, who were coming off a win against Idaho Falls a week ago, and they were battling some injuries to key players.

It made no difference to the Panthers as they were able to ride the shoulders of senior guard Kelsey Higginson and freshman Josee Steadman, who each had 17 points on the night to lead the offense to a 59-38 win between 3A rivals.

